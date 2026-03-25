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Home > Entertainment News > Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2

Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2

Once his medical duty was over, Dr Sunny Ashok hoped to click a picture with Ranveer Singh. In a lighthearted moment, the actor remarked, “We’ll cast you in the film.” To his surprise, the comment turned into reality, as Dr Ashok was offered a role within just three days.

Dr Sunny Ashok (Photo: IG)
Dr Sunny Ashok (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 25, 2026 12:46:38 IST

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Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2

Dr Sunny Ashok had arrived on the sets of Dhurandhar 2 in Ludhiana, Punjab, on July 8, 2025, to treat actor Arjun Rampal after he suffered a head injury during a shoot.

Once his medical duty was over, Dr Sunny Ashok hoped to click a picture with Ranveer Singh. In a lighthearted moment, the actor remarked, “We’ll cast you in the film.” To his surprise, the comment turned into reality, as Dr Ashok was offered a role within just three days.

Currently posted at a government health centre in Kalakh village, Dr Ashok has been relishing his unexpected brush with Bollywood ever since news of his casting surfaced.

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The film was shot extensively across Punjab, including locations such as a railway track near Ludhiana and Shahnewal Airport. On July 8, Dr Ashok had been urgently called to the set after Arjun Rampal was injured during a chase sequence.

“There was a brief panic as it seemed he might require scans and hospitalisation,” Dr Ashok recalled, adding that the injury turned out to be minor after he checked the actor’s reflexes, reassuring everyone on set.

For those unaware, Arjun Rampal plays ISI agent Major Iqbal in the film. Three days later, on July 11, Dr Ashok was called back to the set, where another schedule was being filmed at Shahnewal Airport. He once again met Ranveer Singh, intending only to take a photograph.

Recalling the moment, Dr Ashok said Ranveer casually put an arm around him and said, “Why just a photo? We’ll include you in the film.” Though he initially dismissed it as a joke, director Aditya Dhar quickly agreed and incorporated him into a scene.

Dhar explained that a sequence required an injured Ranveer Singh’s character to receive medical attention while getting off a plane, and Dr Ashok was cast for the part. Though his appearance lasts only a split second, it marked his acting debut.

The scene was completed in a single take, with Dhar praising him for his natural performance and noting that he stayed in character without looking into the camera.

Sharing his experience, Dr Ashok described the cast and crew—especially Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal—as warm, grounded, and approachable.

Interestingly, his family already has a Bollywood connection. His father, Dr Devinder Ashok, was acquainted with veteran actor Dharmendra, and Dr Ashok fondly remembers meeting the legendary star during his childhood.

The film has performed exceptionally well at the box office, crossing ₹575 crore in India within six days of release. It has also earned over ₹231.57 crore overseas, taking its worldwide total to ₹919 crore.

Released in December 2025, Dhurandhar became the highest-grossing film of the year and the top-performing film in a single language.

The sequel features Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprising their roles.

ALSO READ:  Harshil Kalia Death Cause: 30-Year-Old Rajasthan Actress Died In Road Accident Due To… Check Net Worth, Career, And More

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Tags: Aditya DharArjun Rampaldhurandhar 2Dr Sunny Ashokranveer singh

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Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2

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Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2

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Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2
Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2
Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2
Meet Dr Sunny Ashok: Ludhiana Doctor Turns Reel-Life Hero After Treating Arjun Rampal, Lands Role In Dhurandhar 2

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