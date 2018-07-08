Kubbra Sait's popularity has sky-rocketed after the release of Netflix series Sacred Games in which she has given a powerful performance. She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Ready in 2011 and has hosted TV show Adam vs Madam. She has around 75 thousand followers on Instagram and over 12 thousand followers on Twitter.

Ending the massive anticipation, Sacred Games was finally released on Netflix on July 6, Friday, and within just one day of its release, the web series has garnered rave reviews from a vast majority of its viewers. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are the evident poster boys of this eight-episode thriller but one particular actor who has stood out in it is Kubbra Sait. Sait, who plays the role of Cuckoo in Sacred Games, has given such powerful performance in the web series that people are just not getting tired from praising her.

Kubbra Sait plays a sensual woman who dances in a nightclub. She falls into an eccentric relationship with an underworld crime lord played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With the incredible acting, powerful dialogue delivery and sensual dancing, Sait has issued an intent to the film industry.

With the kind of praise that is coming her way, she can, without a doubt, be the next best thing in Bollywood. But who is Kubbra Sait? Why was she anonymous so far? Where does she come from?

Sait was born and raised in Bengaluru, Karnataka. She is the granddaughter of Azeez Sait, a Congressman from Mysuru, while her brother Danish Sait is a renowned radio jockey with Fever 104 FM. After completing early schooling, she got enrolled in National Institute of Management and Information Sciences, Bengaluru to pursue her graduation in Finance and Marketing.

After finishing studies, she pursued modelling for a couple of years and in 2009, she won Miss Personality in Miss India Worldwide pageant. She has also appeared in commercials for many popular brands like Big Bazaar, Gaana.com, Airtel, TVS Wego, etc. Sait is also a TedX Speaker and features on PepTalks with Kubbra Sait.

She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Ready in 2011 and has hosted TV show Adam vs Madam. She has around 75 thousand followers on Instagram and over 12 thousand followers on Twitter.

