Bollywood couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby girl. As a pleasant surprise for everyone, Neha Dhupia has shared a photo of her baby on her Instagram account. In the post, Neha has revealed that her baby will be known as Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Take a look at the first glimpse of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's baby here-

Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are finally proud parents of a baby girl. Ever since the news has come out that Neha and Angad have been blessed with a baby girl, Bollywood celebrities have been showering their wishes on the couple while fans have been requesting to the couple to share updates about the little angel. As a pleasant surprise for all social media users, Neha took to her official Instagram account on November 20 to reveal her baby girl’s name and share her first glimpse.

Donning a white attire, Neha has shared a photo of her baby’s tiny legs. In the photo, the baby can be seen wearing shoes that read hello world. Sharing the photo with everyone, the new mommy revealed that her baby’s name is Mehr Dhupia Bedi. As revealed by Neha, their baby will carry and honour the surname of both mother and father.

Soon after Neha shared the photo, the comment section has been flooded with congratulatory messages. Congratulating the duo, Sonakshi Sinha said that Mehr is a beautiful name for a beautiful baby while Priyanka Chopra commented that she is very happy for Neha and cannot wait to meet her little baby.

After months of speculations and hush hush around the baby, the Bollywood duo announced on their Instagram account that the speculations are true and they are indeed expecting a baby. Angad Bedi revealed on Neha Dhupia’s celebrity chat show No Filter Neha that Neha Dhupia was expecting a baby before the duo tied the knot.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More