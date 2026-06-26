Meet Perizaad Zorabian: The Amitabh Bachchan Co-Star Who Walked Away From Bollywood For A Rs 120 Crore Business

In an industry where getting out of the limelight is almost impossible, Perizaad Zorabian has proven to be a rare anomaly. Known for her glowing performance on the big screen during the early-2000s era of crossover movies, she has managed to make a remarkable transition from acting with stars like Amitabh Bachchan to running a multi-crore business empire.

She now replaces scripts with strategies as she heads the business run by her family, which makes an annual turnover of Rs 120 crore.

Who Is Perizaad Zorabian?

An “Accidental Actor” with an MBA

Being raised in an Irani family in Mumbai, Perizaad was not somebody who dreamt about becoming a Bollywood actress. What she always dreamt of being since the age of eight is an entrepreneur. Once her primary schooling in India was completed, she decided to move to New York for her MBA.

In New York, one of her friends suggested that she visit Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute. Impressed by what she saw there, she studied there for a year before going back to India to work with her father in Zorabian Chicken.

The Surprise Breakout

Fate had another story in mind for her. Discovered at a family get-together by a modelling scout, Perizaad got signed to model in the Fair and Lovely commercial. Her compelling screen presence made director Nagesh Kukunoor cast her as the heroine in the movie Bollywood Calling along with veteran actor Om Puri.

As soon as she was chosen by Pritish Nandy Communications and featured on the promotional posters, her destiny took an entirely new turn.

Her Memorable Stint In Cinema

The breakthrough for Perizaad came in 2001 when she appeared in the film “Bollywood Calling” alongside Om Puri. This was then followed by a number of films featuring big names, and the best of them was in 2005 opposite Amitabh Bachchan in the film Ek Ajnabee.

Within a short while, Perizaad became an essential part of Indian cinema in English, and she starred in such critically acclaimed films as Rockford, Morning Raga and Mumbai Matinee. Her biggest hit in mainstream cinema came when she was seen in a prominent role alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Arjun Rampal in Apoorva Lakhia’s 2005 action thriller “Ek Ajnabee”. Even internationally, she appeared in China for three months in order to play the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in the historical film “Bandung Sonata.”

Why Did She Walk Away From Bollywood?

When her acting career was at its peak, Perizaad decided to take a step back from Bollywood. She got married to Boman Irani, who is in the business of construction, at the age of 33.

It involved sacrificing a few key roles. Perizaad informed about how she denied herself an opportunity to work with Anil Kapoor in Black & White, directed by Subhash Ghai, and even a prominent role in Nikkhil Advani’s multistarrer Salaam-e-Ishq opposite Sohail Khan.

“I was not a Bollywood star. I wouldn’t get the kind of attention that a Karisma Kapoor would get,” she later reflected, remaining incredibly grounded about her place in the industry layout.

Inside Her Rs 120 Crore Business Empire

Even though her acting career came second to that of her sister, Perizaad used the knowledge from her MBA degree by going back to her roots. As she re-entered the business with a cutting-edge mindset, she initiated a huge transformation in the business:

From being a traditional and local poultry wholesaler, she transformed Zorabian Chicken into a modern institutional consumer brand.

In the process, the brand gained extensive presence in premium retail channels, ready-to-cook product range, and big quick commerce logistics.

The organization has grown in size such that it now employs over 700 people and earns annual turnover of Rs 120 crores.

It can be said that Perizaad Zorabian’s career demonstrates that moving out of the limelight does not mean getting overshadowed. With her exit from the camera, she made herself shine as a corporate entity.

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