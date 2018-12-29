Helmed by Shelly Chopra, the trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga has been finally released. Starring Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, the film takes a new take on modern romance. In the film, Sonam will be seen playing a lesbian character and is paired opposite Regina Cassandra. Regina Cassandra made her debut in 2005 and has been a part of several Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films.

After much anticipation, the much-awaited trailer of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga was finally released this week and impressed everyone for being mainstream yet path-breaking. Regarded as a same-sex love story, Ek Ladki ko Dekha To Aisa Laga stars Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in lead roles. As the trailer of the film continues to garner praises on social media and build excitement among the audience, everyone is eager to know more about the female actor who plays Sonam’s love interest in the film and it is none other than Regina Cassandra.

Born in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Regina made her acting debut with the Tamil film Kanda Naal Mudhal in 2005 and has so far starred in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films. Last seen in the film Party, Regina will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga.

Here’s a glimpse of Regina Cassandra’s official Instagram account here:

Helmed by Shelly Chopra and bankrolled by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga is scheduled to hit the theatrical screens on February 1, 2019. Last seen in films like Sanju and Veere Di Wedding, Sonam Kapoor will also be seen in the upcoming film The Zoya Factor.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More