Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, March 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  • Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya

Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya

The wedding saw the presence of key BJP leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha, and BJP IT Cell head Amit Malaviya.

Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya

Tejasvi Surya and Sivasri Skandaprasad


Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with Carnatic singer and multi-talented artist Sivasri Skandaprasad in a private ceremony on Thursday. The wedding, held in the presence of close family members and select political associates, remained largely away from media glare. Several BJP leaders and well-wishers took to social media to share glimpses of the ceremony and extend their congratulations to the newlyweds.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Prominent Political Figures Attend the Wedding

The wedding saw the presence of key BJP leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha, and BJP IT Cell head Amit Malaviya. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra and Union Minister V Somanna were also among the attendees, further highlighting the significance of the event within political circles. Photos from the celebration, shared by leaders and party members, showcased the traditional and culturally rich ceremony.

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a distinguished artist known for her expertise in Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, and visual arts. She seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary elements in her performances, making her a versatile cultural icon. She has trained in classical Carnatic music under Guru A.S. Murali and has graced prestigious platforms like Brahma Gana Sabha and Kartik Fine Arts with her performances.

Apart from her contributions to Indian classical arts, Sivasri has also participated in international cultural exchange programs in Denmark and South Korea. She holds a degree in bioengineering from SASTRA University and later pursued a master’s degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. Additionally, she has a deep understanding of Sanskrit and has earned a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology, showcasing her diverse academic and artistic pursuits.

Founder of ‘Ahuti’–A Cultural Revival Initiative

Sivasri is the founder of ‘Ahuti,’ an initiative dedicated to reviving and promoting India’s 64 traditional art forms through structured training programs. Her digital presence is equally strong, with devotional and classical music performances available on her YouTube channel, as well as streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music.

The wedding marks the beginning of a new journey for the two, blending politics and cultural heritage. As Tejasvi Surya continues his political career, his wife Sivasri Skandaprasad is expected to carry forward her mission of promoting Indian classical arts globally. The couple’s union has garnered widespread attention and warm wishes from their followers and the political fraternity alike.

ALSO READ: ‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

Filed under

Sivasri Skandaprasad Tejasvi Surya

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Viacom18 And Walt Disney Merger Effect: Jio To Lay Off 1,100 Employees

Viacom18 And Walt Disney Merger Effect: Jio To Lay Off 1,100 Employees

Apple To Launch Foldable iPhone? Major Leaks Revealed

Apple To Launch Foldable iPhone? Major Leaks Revealed

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

New Study Suggests ‘Common’ Bacterial Vaginosis Is Actually An STI

New Study Suggests ‘Common’ Bacterial Vaginosis Is Actually An STI

UP: Man Arrested For Choking And Killing 5 Year Old Daughter Over Visiting Neighbor House

UP: Man Arrested For Choking And Killing 5 Year Old Daughter Over Visiting Neighbor House

Entertainment

Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

Nayanthara Starrer ‘Maha Shakthi’ To Redefine Indian Cinema, Says Director Sundar C

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

‘Khakee: The Bengal Chapter’: Is Sourav Ganguly Appearing In Cameo Role?

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo Brothers Give A Massive Update

This Is How Robert Downey Jr Taking His Avengers: Doomsday Role To Next Level: Russo

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

How Much Did Ranya Rao Earn For Each Dubai Trip By Allegedly Smuggling Gold?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Is Kiara Advani Stepping Down From Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Don 3’ Due To Pregnancy?

Lifestyle

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Not Paris, This Place Is The Best Budget Friendly Romantic International Destination For You

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR