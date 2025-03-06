Meet Sivasri Skandaprasad: The Carnatic Musician And Dancer Who Married Tejasvi Surya

The wedding saw the presence of key BJP leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha, and BJP IT Cell head Amit Malaviya.

Bengaluru South MP and BJP leader Tejasvi Surya tied the knot with Carnatic singer and multi-talented artist Sivasri Skandaprasad in a private ceremony on Thursday. The wedding, held in the presence of close family members and select political associates, remained largely away from media glare. Several BJP leaders and well-wishers took to social media to share glimpses of the ceremony and extend their congratulations to the newlyweds.

Prominent Political Figures Attend the Wedding

The wedding saw the presence of key BJP leaders, including Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai, Karnataka BJP MP Pratap Simha, and BJP IT Cell head Amit Malaviya. Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra and Union Minister V Somanna were also among the attendees, further highlighting the significance of the event within political circles. Photos from the celebration, shared by leaders and party members, showcased the traditional and culturally rich ceremony.

He- .@Tejasvi_Surya, Firebrand Sanatani leader from BJP. Advertisement · Scroll to continue She- .@ArtSivasri, a devout Artist deep rooted in Bharatiya Culture, trained in classical Carnatic music & performing concert artiste. Definitely a pair made in Heaven.😍 Congrats to both & best luck for a new inning. pic.twitter.com/nqFjmnhwEb — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) March 6, 2025

Who is Sivasri Skandaprasad?

Sivasri Skandaprasad is a distinguished artist known for her expertise in Carnatic music, Bharatanatyam, and visual arts. She seamlessly blends traditional and contemporary elements in her performances, making her a versatile cultural icon. She has trained in classical Carnatic music under Guru A.S. Murali and has graced prestigious platforms like Brahma Gana Sabha and Kartik Fine Arts with her performances.

Apart from her contributions to Indian classical arts, Sivasri has also participated in international cultural exchange programs in Denmark and South Korea. She holds a degree in bioengineering from SASTRA University and later pursued a master’s degree in Bharatanatyam from the University of Madras. Additionally, she has a deep understanding of Sanskrit and has earned a diploma in Ayurvedic cosmetology, showcasing her diverse academic and artistic pursuits.

Founder of ‘Ahuti’–A Cultural Revival Initiative

Sivasri is the founder of ‘Ahuti,’ an initiative dedicated to reviving and promoting India’s 64 traditional art forms through structured training programs. Her digital presence is equally strong, with devotional and classical music performances available on her YouTube channel, as well as streaming platforms like Spotify and YouTube Music.

The wedding marks the beginning of a new journey for the two, blending politics and cultural heritage. As Tejasvi Surya continues his political career, his wife Sivasri Skandaprasad is expected to carry forward her mission of promoting Indian classical arts globally. The couple’s union has garnered widespread attention and warm wishes from their followers and the political fraternity alike.

