Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir Khan; It’s Not Rajinikanth Or Prabhas

Discover how the richest actor in South India, with a net worth of ₹3572 crore, surpasses many Bollywood A-listers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Meet South India’s Wealthiest Actor, With A Net Worth Of ₹3500 Crore, Exceeding Even Aamir Khan; It’s Not Rajinikanth Or Prabhas


Gone are the days when the south Indian film industries were considered the poor cousins of Hindi cinema. Over the last decade, the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam film industries have not only caught up but routinely beaten Hindi films at the box office. This monumental shift has significantly raised the stature of south Indian stars, some of whom now rival top Bollywood superstars in terms of wealth and influence. Among these stars, one name stands out as the richest: Telugu superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

South India’s Richest Actor

Nagarjuna Akkineni, a luminary of Telugu cinema, is currently the wealthiest actor in South India. According to Moneycontrol, Nagarjuna boasts an impressive net worth of $410 million (over ₹3572 crore), making him one of the richest actors in all of India, surpassed only by Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla. Nagarjuna’s immense wealth surpasses even that of several A-list Bollywood stars, including Amitabh Bachchan (₹3200 crore), Hrithik Roshan (₹3100 crore), Salman Khan (₹2900 crore), Akshay Kumar (₹2700 crore), and Aamir Khan (₹1900 crore). Among actors from the four south industries, Nagarjuna is closely followed by his contemporary Chiranjeevi, with a reported net worth of ₹1650 crore. Other notable wealthy south stars include Ram Charan (₹1370 crore), Kamal Haasan (₹600 crore), Rajinikanth (₹500 crore), Jr NTR (₹500 crore), and Prabhas (₹250 crore).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

How Nagarjuna Built His Fortune

Nagarjuna’s journey to immense wealth is a testament to his smart business acumen and strategic investments. While he has been a successful actor in Telugu cinema, he never held the topmost star position, a tag that belonged to Chiranjeevi for the longest time, before being usurped by Prabhas and Ram Charan. However, Nagarjuna’s wealth exceeds that of all these stars combined, thanks to his diversified business ventures and inheritance.

Nagarjuna’s fortune extends beyond his film career. He owns Annapurna Studios, one of Tollywood’s largest production houses and studios, which plays a significant role in his wealth accumulation. Additionally, he owns N3 Realty Enterprises, a real estate and construction firm. According to Dainik Bhaskar, the value of all real estate owned by Nagarjuna is around ₹900 crore. Furthermore, Nagarjuna has invested in multiple sports franchises and possesses several luxurious items, including a private jet and over half a dozen luxury cars.

 

A Stellar Film Career

Apart from his business ventures, Nagarjuna has had a stellar career in films, leading blockbuster hits like “Mass,” “Siva,” “Don,” and “Manam,” among others. His versatility and talent have earned him a dedicated fan base and critical acclaim. Nagarjuna has also made notable appearances in Hindi films, including “Khuda Gawah,” “Criminal,” “Zakhm,” and the more recent “Brahmastra.”

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s journey from a successful actor to South India’s richest star is a remarkable tale of talent, hard work, and strategic investments. His impressive net worth and business ventures make him a shining example of how diversification and smart financial decisions can lead to immense wealth. As the south Indian film industries continue to flourish, Nagarjuna’s legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations of actors and entrepreneurs.

ALSO READ: Sai Pallavi Reacts To Sandeep Reddy Vanga Over Not Wearing Sleeveless: Do Not Know Who Fooled You

Filed under

Aamir khan Nagarjuna South Indian actor

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Delhi Polls: Arvind Kejriwal Booked For Haryana ‘Poisoning’ Yamuna Water Remarks

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Nigerian traveller Throws Sanitary Pads At Airport Staff; The Reason Will Shock You

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars...

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Developers Hail Replit As A Game-Changer, AI Tool Builds Apps in Minutes

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

Delhi Elections 2025: Voter Turnout Reaches 33.16% Till 1 PM

Entertainment

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars Campaign Over Past Controversial Tweets

Will Emilia Perez Lose At The Academy Awards? Netflix Drops Karla Sofia Gascon From Oscars

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But Here’s The Truth

Did Marvel Use AI To Make The Fantastic Four: First Steps Poster? Internet Fumes But

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident Goes Viral

Nora Fatehi Killed In An Accident? Fake News Of Actress Dying In A Freak Accident

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala?

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox