Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has a look-alike in Kashmir. A photo on Twitter on went viral when netizens noticed the old Kashmiri man looks exactly like Mission Mangal ator Akshay Kumar. Have a look.

A picture of Kashmiri man named Majid Mir went viral on the Internet after many of the social media users believed he resembled Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. currently, Akshay is enjoying the success of his space drama film Mission Mangal. Earlier, look-alikes of Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and other Bollywood celebrities went viral on the Internet and now its Akshay Kumar’s turn.

Recently, a picture of an old Kashmiri man named Majid Mir was posted on the internet which said the old man is a die heart fan of Sunil Gavaskar and wears this hat daily. However, the netizens noticed another factor in the picture about the man and started to comment calling him Akshay Kumar and said this is how Akshay will look after getting old. Read the comments below:

Is that Akshay Kumar ? — Karthik Hegde (@Kartik_Hegde90) August 28, 2019

I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him 😂😂😂 — ⚡🌟 THE MURTUZA 🌟⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) August 28, 2019

@akshaykumar You doppelganger, you seem will look like this 20 yrs from now. — Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) August 28, 2019

@akshaykumar sir ye apka judwa bhai hai kya — Dalveer Gurjar (@DalveerGurjar17) August 28, 2019

The man has got uncanny resemblance to Akshay Kumar! — Quagmire (@bipul1985) August 28, 2019

Akshay was recently seen in Mision Mangal with Bollywood Divas Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan among others. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie is based on ISRO’s mission to Mars. The film was released on the occasion of Independence day and has managed to collect Rs 168.48 crores till now. It continues to shine at the box office.

On the Work front, Akshay has too much on his plate right now. He has signed many projects, he will be seen in Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Housefull 4 and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Before Mission Mangal, the actor was seen in Kesari with Parineeti Chopra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App