A picture of Kashmiri man named Majid Mir went viral on the Internet after many of the social media users believed he resembled Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. currently, Akshay is enjoying the success of his space drama film Mission Mangal. Earlier, look-alikes of Anushka Sharma, Priyanka Chopra, and other Bollywood celebrities went viral on the Internet and now its Akshay Kumar’s turn.
Recently, a picture of an old Kashmiri man named Majid Mir was posted on the internet which said the old man is a die heart fan of Sunil Gavaskar and wears this hat daily. However, the netizens noticed another factor in the picture about the man and started to comment calling him Akshay Kumar and said this is how Akshay will look after getting old. Read the comments below:
Is that Akshay Kumar ?
— Karthik Hegde (@Kartik_Hegde90) August 28, 2019
I zoomed in pic to be sure it's not photo shopped & someone has not pasted @akshaykumar face on him 😂😂😂
— ⚡🌟 THE MURTUZA 🌟⚡️ (@THEMURTUZA) August 28, 2019
@akshaykumar You doppelganger, you seem will look like this 20 yrs from now.
— Raghavendra S (@ragh_twt) August 28, 2019
@akshaykumar sir ye apka judwa bhai hai kya
— Dalveer Gurjar (@DalveerGurjar17) August 28, 2019
The man has got uncanny resemblance to Akshay Kumar!
— Quagmire (@bipul1985) August 28, 2019
Akshay was recently seen in Mision Mangal with Bollywood Divas Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan among others. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie is based on ISRO’s mission to Mars. The film was released on the occasion of Independence day and has managed to collect Rs 168.48 crores till now. It continues to shine at the box office.
View this post on Instagram
Bringing you one bomb of a story,#LaxmmiBomb starring @kiaraaliaadvani & yours truly!Bursting in cinemas on 5th June,2020💥 Fox Star Studios Presents A Cape of Good Films Production in association with Shabinaa Entertainment & Tusshar Entertainment House Written by Farhad Samji Directed by Raghava Lawrence Produced by Aruna Bhatia, Cape of Good films Produced by Shabinaa Khan and Tusshar Produced by Fox Star Studios @foxstarhindi @shabskofficial @tusshark89 #CapeOfGoodFilms
View this post on Instagram
We are good to go with the #MissionMangal trailer launch at 13.30 hours. I repeat we are good to go with the #MissionMangal Trailer launch at 13.30 hours. @taapsee @aslisona @balanvidya @sharmanjoshi @nithyamenen @iamkirtikulhari @foxstarhindi #CapeOfGoodFilms #HopeProductions #JaganShakti @zeemusiccompany
On the Work front, Akshay has too much on his plate right now. He has signed many projects, he will be seen in Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor. Next, he will be seen in Laxmmi Bomb, Housefull 4 and Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi. Before Mission Mangal, the actor was seen in Kesari with Parineeti Chopra.