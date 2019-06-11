Jaavid Jaaferi's son Meezan will be making his Bollywood soon, but the actor has made it to headlines for allegedly dating Navya Naveli Nanda. Rubbishing dating rumours he said Navya is his good friend and that he is not in relationship with anyone.

Popular actor and dancer Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan is all set for his Bollywood debut under Sanjay Leela Bhansali production banner Malaal and has been news ever since the first look of his movie was released.

Meezan is in the news again, but this time for dating rumours with Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Clarifying on the same, in an interview to Mumbai Mirror he claimed to be sharing a good rapport with her and that they are only good friends.

It was after photos of Meezan and Navya hanging-out together that speculation surfaces of the two dating each other. Meezan said he shares a good equation with Navya but not in any relationship with anyone. Both Navya and Meezan are from the same friend circle and the former is Meezan’s sister Alaviaa’s best friend.

In June last year, Navya was spotted exiting a Mumbai theatre with an unidentified male friend who concealed his identity from the paparazzi by covering his face.

Soon enough the gossip mongers speculated over that mystery man with Navya and tied them both in an alleged relationship. Later, it was revealed that the mystery man at the theatre was Meezan Jaaferi. In July last year, Navya was again spotted with the same friend, this time confirming the dating speculation.

Though earlier it was Navya who was in limelight because of dating rumours, but given Meezan’s Bollywood debut due for this year, Meezan has come to everyone’s notice as paparazzi and media once haven’t really buried the stale rumour.

Meezan will be making his Bollywood debut with Malaal alongside Sharmin Sehgal. The movie will hit the theatres on July 5, 2019. While Navya, on the other hand, is yet to make her appearance in Bollywood.

