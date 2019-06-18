Heavy metal band Megadeth’s lead guitarist and singer Dave Mustaine recently outed on a Facebook post on Monday, June 17 that he has been diagnosed with throat cancer. He also stated that treatment has already begun for the metal singer and that doctors have assured a 90 percent success rate.
Following his announcement, the band has canceled most of their shows for this year but has stated that the upcoming Megacruise event in October is still on, with the band being a part of it in some shape or form. Fans remained unperturbed when the band canceled most of their tour dates, showering the metal singer with overwhelming support as he assured that he will face the situation head-on.
The former Metallica guitarist further stated that fellow bandmates David Ellefson, Kiko Loureiro, and Dirk Verbeuren are also working on a new album touted as the follow up to their 2016 album Dystopia.
The California-born guitarist formed Megadeth alongside bassist David Ellefson in 1983. The band has garnered 12 Grammy nominations and won a Grammy award in 2017 for Best Metal Performance of their title track Dystopia. Megadeth is counted among the ‘Big 4’ of thrash metal in the United States, owing greatly to the genre’s popularization. The band has gained a platinum status for five of its fifteen studio albums, selling over 38 million records worldwide.
Rust in Peace (1990) and Countdown to Extinction(1992) are some of the fan favorite albums to receive platinum certification. The band seems to be going strong even after Mustaine’s diagnosis with their Megacruise this October.