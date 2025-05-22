Megan Fox Calls New Baby ‘Unplanned But Happy Surprise’ As She Returns To Instagram: We Do Not Have Any Expiration Date

While Megan had wiped her social media clean earlier, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) shared the news of their daughter’s birth. He posted a heartfelt video of himself playing with the newborn’s feet, writing, "She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed."

After a long break, Megan Fox made a brief yet impactful comeback on Instagram, sparking conversations and empowering messages for women.

The Jennifer’s Body actress took to her Instagram Stories on May 21 to promote her new Prime Video series Overcompensating while sharing a deeply personal message.

Megan Fox Reveals Surprise Pregnancy While Promoting New Series

In her post, Megan wrote, “38 years old. Six weeks pregnant (unplanned but happy surprise),” alongside a fan-made promo video of her in a cropped shirt and pleated skirt. The 39-year-old actress added a strong message of encouragement, “Please stop listening to the patriarchy light beings. We do not have any expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power. Anyway…watch @overcompensating.”

Already a mother to Noah (12), Bodhi (11), and Journey (8) with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, Megan’s message resonated with many women and mothers. Her post quickly went viral for its raw honesty and empowering tone.

Machine Gun Kelly Confirms Baby’s Arrival with Spiritual Touch

While Megan had wiped her social media clean earlier, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) shared the news of their daughter’s birth. He posted a heartfelt video of himself playing with the newborn’s feet, writing, “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed.”

MGK also revealed that Travis Barker helped compose the birth soundtrack, calling it an “epic journey.”

Although Megan and MGK ended their two-year engagement, the two have remained in each other’s lives. They were recently seen on a quiet shopping run, with MGK spotted at Erewhon Market while Megan stayed in the car, according to TMZ on May 4.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024, Megan explained her choice to keep the current state of their relationship private:

“It’s not for public consumption… I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se. What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my twin soul… I will always be connected to him somehow.”

The couple met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in early 2020. They became Instagram official in July 2020, with MGK posting a romantic selfie captioned, “Waited for eternity to find you again…”

Their passionate relationship has been filled with highs, deep spiritual connections, and now, the joy of welcoming a child together.