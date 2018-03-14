Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm his fan that he is doing fine and has even resumed shooting. The legendary actor was not feeling well due to the heavy costumes he was wearing on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan.The movie Thugs of Hindostan features Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie will hit the theatres on November 7, 2018.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan who fell sick on March 13 due to the heavy clothes he was wearing on the sets of Thugs of Hindostan. The Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to confirm his fans that he is doing fine and has also resumed shooting. “I am getting my team of Doctors in tomorrow morning to fiddle around with my body and set me up again… I will rest and keep informed in the process,” Bachchan, who is in the city to shoot for his upcoming movie, wrote in his blog.

The 75-year-old actor’s post regarding him getting his doctors from Mumbai to ‘fiddle around’ with his body created a fuss. Fans were worried to hear about his health but his wife Jaya Bachchan said that he had pain in his neck and back due to the heavy costumes of the film. But finally, Big B took to his blog and Twitter to give the latest health update to his fans.” कुछ कष्ट बढ़ा चिकिस्तक को चिकिस्ता के लिए बुलाना पड़ा; इलाज प्रबल , स्वस्थ हुए नवल , चलो इसी बहान े, अपनों का पता तो चला ~ ab, “ Amitabh posted on Twitter.

The upcoming movie, Thugs of Hindostan will hit the theatres on November 7, 2018. The Indian Hindi-language acture adventure film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

