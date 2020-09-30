The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself on Wednesday revealing that the Bollywood megastar has pledged to donate his organs.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday revealed that he has pledged to donate his organs. The 77-year-old actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself from the sets of his popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati,’ where he is seen sporting a green coloured ribbon on his suit. The veteran actor who is quite active on social media when on to explain the significance of the “green ribbon” in the caption and said that he is a “pledged organ donor.”

“The distinction of the wear of the GREEN ribbon ..I AM A PLEDGED ORGAN DONOR!,” he wrote in the caption. The picture sees the ‘Amar Akbar Anthony’ actor with a bright smile on his face. Fans of the superstar flooded the picture with scores of comments lauding his pledge to donate his organs. Amitabh Bachchan, weeks after recovering from COVID-19, is back to shooting and is cautiously following all the necessary precautionary measures. The legendary actor is currently shooting for his much-loved television quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati,’ and has been sharing pictures from the set on social media platforms.

Bachchan who is shooting for the 12th season of the famous show took to Twitter during the wee hours of Thursday and shared a collage of his pictures from the show’s set. The picture features crew members of the show clad in PPE Kits, masks, gloves, and shields as they give some final touch-ups to the superstar.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Kohli and co enjoy pool, volleyball and karaoke night post face-off with MI

Also Read: Balika Vadhu director spotted selling vegetables in Azamgarh, narrates ordeal

On August 24, announcing the beginning of the shooting for the new season of his show, Bachchan wrote: “It’s back to work .. KBC 12 .. started 2000.. 20 years! Amaze .. that’s a lifetime.” ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ is loved by fans of the superstar across the country. The show began in the year 2000 and since then, has had 11 seasons with the 12th edition being in the production stage at present.