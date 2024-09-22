Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Chiranjeevi also addressed the gathering, expressing his surprise at receiving the Guinness World Record, and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the audience, which responded with enthusiastic applause.

Megastar Chiranjeevi HONOURED By Guinness World Records For THIS Unusual Reason- Know Here!

Megastar Chiranjeevi has officially been recognized by the Guinness World Records as the Most Prolific Film Star in India, Actor/Dancer, as of September 22. This date holds special significance as it marks the anniversary of his debut in the Indian film industry in 1978.

Over the past 45 years, Chiranjeevi has performed an impressive 24,000 dance steps across 537 songs in 156 films, a feat that brings great pride and joy to India. The award was presented to him by none other than superstar Aamir Khan, who traveled to Hyderabad specifically for the occasion.

At the event, Aamir Khan praised Chiranjeevi, recalling that when he was invited, he initially didn’t understand why, as he had previously told Chiranjeevi that he should command rather than request his presence. Aamir expressed his excitement upon learning of Chiranjeevi’s honor and emphasized that he couldn’t miss the chance to celebrate the legendary actor.

Talking about his Chiranjeevi’s iconic dance moves, Aamir Khan said, “If you see any of his songs, his own heart is into it. He is enjoying himself. Our eyes just don’t move from him because he is having such a great time. We are also infected with that.”

Chiranjeevi also addressed the gathering, expressing his surprise at receiving the Guinness World Record, and conveyed his heartfelt gratitude to the audience, which responded with enthusiastic applause.

