One of the most loved and adored new faces of Telegu film industry, Megha Akash is also stepping into the Bollywood town now. The diva debuted in the south Indian film industry with the movie LIE in the year 2017 and since then, she has never looked back. Born in the year 1995, the young lady has managed to gather a lot of good-talks for her. Be it lauding her performances in the movies or her gorgeous looks, the fans just can't stop talking about her.

Much in talk for her sizzling on-screen chemistry with Nithin, Megha is winning a million hearts. She was seen romancing Nithin in her debut movie Lie and Chal Mohan Ranga too. A relatable millennial soul, Megha Akash was once noted saying in an interview that she wants to be like the Alia Bhatt of south Indian industry, whose work boasts about her. Well, the rising star is somewhat on her way to achieving that.

Megha Akash will soon be debuting Bollywood too with the Sooraj Pancholi starrer movie Satellite Shankar. To introduce her in advance, we have churned the best of her Instagram gallery down here, take a look!

