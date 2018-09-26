Megha Akash to star opposite Rajinikanth in her upcoming movie Petta in 2019 starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Simran, Guru Somasundaram and Vijay sethupanthi, has currently uploaded a picture on her Instagram profile with Rajinikanth and sharing her feelings for him, Details inside.

Megha Akash, a new star in making made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with Lie in 2017 and has a lot of films in her kitty this year and will be soon seen in her upcoming movie Enai Noki Paayum Thota, a college co-starring Dhanush which is set to be releasing this diwali 2018.

The soon to be superstar recently hit 552k followers mark on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. In a recent post, she wrote about her latest film Petta and her dream of working with Rajinikanth being fulfilled. Currently, the stars are in Lucknow shooting for their upcoming film and has everyone excited.

The budding actress has already signed movies for the next year and will be seen with Rajinikanth, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bobby Simha, Simran, Guru Somasundaram and Vijay sethupanthi in Petta which is an upcomiong Tamil film written and directed by Karthikk Subbaraj.

Recently the makers unveiled the first look motion poster of the movie which became a huge hit on social media.

Megha Akash has worked with many superstars like Dhanush, Nithiin, kalidas jayaram, Aatharva and many more. Some of the movies that are set to release this year are Boomerang, Oru Pakka Kathai, Enai Noki Paayum Thota and CHai Mohan Ranga.

