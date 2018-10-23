Tv actor Megha Dhade, who won the first season of Bigg boss Marathi season 1 has been a part of the Hindi soap opera industry since then. She has featured in several television shows like Pehchaan, Kasturi, and Ekta Kapoor's Kasauti Zindagii Kay. Megha and Rohit, Former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana entered the house as first wild card entry is still creating havoc in the house. Thus, it will be interesting to see whether the duo will be able to bring more spice to the controversial show.

Bigg Boss 12 Megha Dhade wild card contestant: The controversial reality show Bigg boss weekend episode brought quite a few surprises for the contestants and the viewers. Saurabh Patel was eliminated from the show for getting the least number of votes during weekend ka Vaar hosted by Salman Khan. Now to add more spice to the show two wild-card entries have been introduced- Tv actor Rohit Suchanti and the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi season 1-Megha Dhade.

Tv actor Megha Dhade, who won the first season of Bigg boss Marathi season 1 has been a part of the Hindi soap opera industry since then. She has featured in several television shows like Pehchaan, Kasturi, and Ekta Kapoor’s Kasauti Zindagii Kay.

Megha Dhade’s Jodi partner Rohit Suchanti, the youngest contestant of the reality show raise to fame with his iconic performance in Saath Nibhaana Sathiya and after that, he bagged the lead role in Sony Tv’s show Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya and essayed the main role of Ratan Maan Singh.

Megha Dhade before entering the Television industry started her career in Marathi theatre and has been a part of several Marathi films such as Superstar, Matter and Ek Hoti Rani. She made her acting debut with Maan Sanman in 2009.

Before Megha and Rohit, Former Roadies contestant Surbhi Rana entered the house as first wild card entry is still creating havoc in the house. Thus, it will be interesting to see whether the duo will be able to bring more spice to the controversial show.

