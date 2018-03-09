Meghan Markle baptized in a secret ceremony at Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace. The Suits star will get hitched to Prince Harry on May 19 this year. As per the reports, the queen and Prince William were absent from the ceremony. It was conducted by Justin Welby who is also helping Meghan prepare for the wedding.

In a secret ceremony at the Chapel Royal at St. James’s Palace, the royal bride-to-be Meghan Markle has been baptized into the Church of England. On Tuesday evening, the intimate 45-minute service was conducted by the archbishop of Canterbury. According to the Daily Mail, using the Holy water from the River Jordan, Meghan was baptised and accompanied by Prince Harry. Although, the queen and Prince William were absent from the proceedings but the couple were allegedly joined by Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall for the private ceremony.

The baptism was followed by confirmation ceremony, allowing the 36-year-old actress to join Prince Harry for the Holy Communion. The 62-year-old, Justin Welby who conducted the ceremony is helping the bride prepare for the wedding. Crown Jeweller Mark Appleby brought the silverware which is used by the royal christenings for the service. A silver font, a flask of holy oil, silver font, and basin were used. It was a subtle into the faith entry for Meghan. She was brought up as a protestant like her mother, Doria Ragland but his father, Thomas is a member of the Episcopal Church of the United States and is an Episcopalian, which is part of the worldwide Anglican Communion.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra’s surprise call to Ranveer Singh is simply the cutest!

Prince Harry is set to marry his American Ladylove on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle. Meghan is popularly known for her role in Suits. She has also starred in Remember Me, Dater’s Handbook, The Candidate, Dysfunctional Friends, A Lot Like Love, Deceit, Random Encounters.

ALSO READ: October first look: Varun Dhawan lost in millions of thoughts

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App