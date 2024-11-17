Meghan Markle Calls Prince Harry By Two Cute Nicknames—Can You Guess?

Meghan Markle has shared two affectionate nicknames she uses for Prince Harry, revealed after their departure from royal duties. In the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Markle mentioned calling Harry simply "H."

Meghan Markle has shared two affectionate nicknames she uses for Prince Harry, revealed after their departure from royal duties. In the documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Markle mentioned calling Harry simply “H.” This nickname reappeared in their Netflix series, where fans also observed her referring to Harry as “Prince Haz” in text message exchanges. According to Harry, this particular nickname is exclusively used by Markle.

Origin of “Prince Haz”

The origin of “Prince Haz” traces back to a mutual friend who introduced Markle to Harry, using the moniker at the time. Since then, Harry has humorously discouraged others from adopting it. During a 2021 interview with James Corden, when the host jokingly called him “Haz,” Harry responded that only his wife could use the nickname.

Nicknames are a common tradition in the British royal family. Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, famously called her “cabbage,” inspired by the French term “mon petit chou.” Philip also had a nickname for Markle, though it was never directly addressed to her. He referred to her as “DoW,” short for Duchess of Windsor, drawing parallels to Wallis Simpson, an American divorcee who married Edward VIII after his abdication.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward explained that Philip often saw the good in people and noted the striking similarities between Harry and Meghan’s situation and that of Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson. This comparison reportedly led Philip to use the nickname “Duchess of Windsor” for Markle in private conversations.

As working royals, Markle and Harry were also assigned operational nicknames by their security team to protect their privacy. The initials “DS,” standing for Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were used as a basis for the pseudonyms “David Stevens” and “Davina Scott,” enabling them to move discreetly during official engagements and daily life.

Additionally, King Charles III had a unique nickname for Markle. He reportedly called her “tungsten,” a reference to the strong, durable metal. Royal expert Russell Myers suggested this nickname reflected Charles’s respect for Markle’s resilience in handling media scrutiny and navigating the challenges of joining the royal family.

