Saturday, February 15, 2025
Meghan Markle Seeks New Hollywood Friendships Amid Shifting Social Circles


Meghan Markle is reportedly expanding her social network in Hollywood, recently bonding with actress and entrepreneur Jessica Alba over their shared experiences with divorce. The two were spotted at Kerry Washington’s 48th birthday celebration earlier this month, where sources claim they connected on a personal level.

A Shift in Social Circles

Markle, who has distanced herself from former A-list friends such as David and Victoria Beckham, Tom Cruise, and George and Amal Clooney, is reportedly looking for new connections in Hollywood. This comes amid rumors surrounding the state of her marriage to Prince Harry and her efforts to maintain her influence in the entertainment industry.

Jessica Alba, who recently announced her split from husband Cash Warren after 20 years together, found common ground with Markle, who divorced her first husband, Trevor Engelson, in 2013. According to sources close to the conversation, Meghan confided in Alba about the emotional toll of her past marriage and the relief she felt after making the difficult decision to separate.

Meghan’s Hollywood Strategy

Insiders suggest that Markle sees her friendship with Alba as an opportunity to reintegrate into the Hollywood social scene. With her once-powerful circle diminishing, she is reportedly hoping to forge new relationships with influential figures such as Kate Hudson and Jennifer Garner.

“With her A-list friend group dwindling faster than you can say ‘Hollywood drama,’ Meghan is seriously banking on this new bond with Jessica,” a source told Radar Online.

Maintaining Her Star Power

As speculation continues regarding her marriage with Prince Harry, Markle’s efforts to cultivate fresh friendships in Hollywood highlight her determination to remain relevant in the entertainment industry. Sources indicate that she is keen to establish herself among top-tier celebrities, leveraging these relationships to sustain her public presence.

Whether this marks a reinvention of Meghan Markle’s Hollywood trajectory or simply a new chapter in her evolving social life, one thing is clear—she is making strategic moves to solidify her standing in Tinseltown.

