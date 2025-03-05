Meghan Markle’s Netflix Show: From Prince Harry’s Cameo To Markle’s Royal Past; What Can You Expect?

After a delay due to the Los Angeles wildfires, Meghan Markle’s much-anticipated Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, has finally been released. The series, which had remained somewhat of a mystery before its premiere, was described as a fresh take on lifestyle programming, blending practical tips with candid conversations with friends and experts. Given Markle and Prince Harry’s previous Netflix venture, the 2022 docuseries Harry & Meghan, fans expected more personal revelations. However, the series focuses more on lifestyle content, showcasing Markle’s love for home, cooking, and entertaining rather than revisiting her past with the royal family.

Meghan’s Transition to a Lifestyle Host

In the eight-episode series, Meghan Markle fully embraces the role of a lifestyle expert, hosting celebrity guests such as actress Mindy Kaling and culinary figures like Roy Choi and Alice Waters. Set in her Montecito home, she guides viewers through a mix of DIY projects, recipes, and casual yet heartfelt conversations. While the show exudes a warm and polished aesthetic, it also gives small glimpses into her present life, especially as she prepares to launch her new lifestyle brand, As Ever.

Subtle References to Her Royal Past

Although Markle does not directly mention the royal family, there are subtle references to her time as a royal. In the first episode, when introducing makeup artist Daniel Martin, she hints at different phases in her life, saying, “He has just been in my life for the before, during and after, shall we say.” While she does not elaborate, the comment suggests a nod to her time in the royal spotlight and the intense scrutiny she faced.

Another subtle moment comes in Episode 7, where she discusses the Japanese art of Kintsugi while making potstickers with Tatcha founder Vicky Tsai. “I think it’s so meaningful that if you break something that’s precious and valuable, it’s not broken,” Markle says. “That fracture actually makes it more beautiful, and I just think that felt really symbolic of saying to anyone: if you’ve been through something, you’re not broken.” Fans and critics alike have interpreted this as a metaphor for her own journey post-royalty.

Prince Harry’s Influence in the Kitchen

Although Prince Harry does not appear until the final episode, he is frequently mentioned throughout the series, particularly when it comes to food. In Episode 2, when Kaling asks Markle how she seasons her frittata so perfectly, she responds with a humorous insight into Harry’s eating habits: “Well, I have a husband who, no matter what meal is put in front of him, before he tastes it, puts salt on. So, I try to under-salt.”

Later in Episode 5, while making salt-baked fish with friends Abigail Spencer and Kelly Zajfen, Markle talks about the importance of cooking in her household and how it plays a role in shaping memories for their children, Archie and Lilibet. “It’s so much a part of what I want them to learn and have these great formative memories of being there with me and ‘Oh, Mom used to make this,’” she says. “Also, H is a great cook.” Zajfen then chimes in, praising Harry’s scrambled eggs.

Meghan’s Fashion Choices and Love for Fast Food

The series also provides some lighthearted moments, including Markle’s fashion and food preferences. In her conversation with Kaling, Markle reveals that she enjoys mixing high-end and affordable clothing, pointing out that she is wearing Zara pants.

Another fun revelation is Markle’s fondness for fast food. When asked about her favorite fast-food chains, she lists El Pollo Loco, Taco Bell, and Jack in the Box, adding a special mention of Taco Bell’s Mexican pizza with extra hot sauce. Kaling reacts with surprise, saying, “I don’t know that anyone in the world knows Meghan Markle has eaten Jack in the Box and loves it.”

A Reminder of Her Sussex Title

While chatting with Kaling, Markle takes a moment to clarify her title. When Kaling repeatedly refers to her as “Meghan Markle,” she corrects her by saying, “You know I’m Sussex now.” Markle explains that after having children, she realized the significance of sharing a family name. “I didn’t know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name. Our little family name.’”

The Northwestern Sweatshirt That Sparked Conversations

A seemingly minor fashion choice in Episode 7 has stirred some online discussions. While gathering vegetables from her garden, Markle wears a Northwestern University sweatshirt, which some believe is a nod to Princess Diana, who famously wore a similar one in the 1990s. However, Markle, a Northwestern alumna, may simply be showing pride for her alma mater rather than making a royal reference.

One theme that runs throughout the show is Markle’s passion for edible flowers and homemade preserves. Whether decorating cakes, making cookies, or crafting salads, edible flowers appear in almost every episode. She also shares how she makes her own fruit preserves using ingredients from her garden. Some speculate that this could be a teaser for As Ever, hinting at a possible product line.

Prince Harry’s Sweet Cameo

The series ends on a heartwarming note with a brief but affectionate cameo from Prince Harry. In the final episode, Markle hosts a brunch celebrating her new chapter, and Harry makes a surprise appearance. As he arrives, they share a quick kiss, and he praises her efforts, saying, “Well done, you did a great job. I love it.” The show concludes with a playful moment of Harry eating grapes and Markle affectionately leaning into him.