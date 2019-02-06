Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile actors who has till now rolled tremendous characters on-screen. After taking a long break from movies, the diva is again back to hit the floors and is super excited for her next film Chhapaak. Recently, the director of the film Meghna Gulzar confirmed that Deepika will be seen in never-seen-before look in the movie, details inside

After making so much of buzz around in the B-town due to her marriage with Ranveer Singh, the versatile actor is all set to again astonish her fans with her upcoming film Chhapaak. The film is based on the life of an acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The beauty will be seen in a never-seen-before look in the film and will portray the role of acid attack survivor Laxmi. Recently, the director of the film Meghna Gulzar committed that the actor will be seen in unrecognisable form. Gulzar has finalised Deepika Padukone for the role of Laxmi for a reason which will explode soon.

In an event, Gulzar said that the fans will see a disfigured Deepika and she further added upon saying that there is a strange similarity between Deepika and the survivor. Talking about the movie, in December, Deepika declared the name of the film through an Instagram post. Meanwhile, Balika Vadhu actor Vikrant Messey will also be seen in the film sharing the screens with Deepika Padukone.

One more aspect which is related to the film is, Chhapaak will be a debut production for the actor. The most interesting part about the film is the lady who played the role of India’s most beautiful queens in the movie Padmaavat will now portray the role of an acid attack survivor which will be exciting to see.

