Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Megyn Kelly Recalls Nearly Walking In On Taylor Swift in the Bathroom at Super Bowl 2025

Former Fox News host and outspoken Trump supporter Megyn Kelly recently shared an amusing story about her near run-in with pop superstar Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Former Fox News host and outspoken Trump supporter Megyn Kelly recently shared an amusing story about her near run-in with pop superstar Taylor Swift at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Kelly, 54, attended Sunday’s game, where the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs with a 40-22 victory. The conservative commentator, who was seated in a suite next to Swift, recounted the awkward bathroom moment on her SiriusXM show, The Megyn Kelly Show.

“I had quite the experience trying to use the ladies’ room,” Kelly began. “I walked out of our suite and saw a woman standing outside the bathroom door. Naturally, I assumed there was a line.”

Kelly asked if the woman was waiting in line, but the woman’s response was vague. “She said, ‘No,’ but when I tried to walk past her, she stopped me and said, ‘I think someone’s in there.’”

Not entirely convinced, Kelly tried again, pressing down on the doorknob. That’s when she heard a startled reaction from inside. “I heard this little ‘Ahhh,’ and then the woman quickly said, ‘No, no!’ I realized Taylor Swift was inside, and the woman must have been a guard ensuring her privacy,” Kelly said with a laugh.

“Glad That Didn’t Happen”
Kelly said she was relieved she didn’t accidentally walk in on Swift. She eventually found another restroom nearby but noted the encounter as one of the highlights of her Super Bowl experience.

While Kelly didn’t meet Swift in person, she referenced the singer in several Instagram posts throughout the evening. In one post, Kelly shared a selfie with Swift visible in the background, captioning it, “Taylor Swift next to us at the Super Bowl — should I strike up a chat about Trump, Tim Walz, and Blake Lively vs. Baldoni?”

Later in the night, Kelly posted a selfie with former President Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., writing, “Saw Taylor Swift in the next box… and then I spent time with a true winner. Thank you, Mr. President!”

Boos and Cheers
Kelly also took a jab at Swift in a blog post following the game, calling her “the biggest loser of the night.” She referred to the moment Swift appeared on the stadium’s Jumbotron and was greeted with loud boos from Eagles fans.

“There was such a contrast between the crowd’s reaction to Taylor Swift and their reaction to President Trump,” Kelly wrote. “While Taylor was met with boos, Trump received cheers—though there were a few boos mixed in.”

Despite the playful ribbing, Kelly seemed to enjoy her Super Bowl experience. Whether it was almost walking in on a pop icon or sharing a box with political figures, it’s safe to say the night was memorable.

