Mehmood Ali's life was a lesson on how to live your life with whole zest and zeal. On the occasion of Mehmood Ali's 86th birth anniversary, we have brought some surprising truths of his life. These lesser known facts of this legendary comedian's life will make you admire him even more.

Mehmood Birth Anniversary: Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali, popularly known as Mehmood was born on September 29, 1932, in Mumbai. Loaded with multiple talents, he was an actor, singer, director, producer and what not? Mehmood Ali was one the best-known comedians of Bollywood who himself lead a very tough life. Born to a star father, Mumtaz Ali who was a huge name in the 40s and 50s era, Mehmood had 7 brother and sisters. Later, his son Lucky Ali became one of the most respected and loved entertainers of the Indian film fraternity.

On his 86th birth anniversary, here are we listing a few unknown facts about this legendary entertainer:

1. Very few people know that Mehmood led a very tough life for quite a time. He even had to do his share of odd jobs like being a table tennis coach to Meena Kumari, and a driver for PL Santoshi who was a popular filmmaker and later signed Mehmood for Andaz Apna Apna.

2. Mehmood has a lesser-known relationship with ever-famous Meena Kumari. He was the brother-in-law of Bollywood’s beauty and later he even married Meena’s elder sister, Madhu but the marriage ended after few years.

3. His marriage to Madhu Kumari pushed him to earn a living and then he started doing small roles in Indian films like Do Bigha Zameen and Pyaasa.

4. Mehmood came to limelight with his comedy roles and excellent performances as a comedian. Be it Pillai in Padosan, Mahesh in Love In Tokyo, the butler in Gumnaam or Atma in Pyar Kiye Jaa, the actor simply rocked them with ease.

5. Having a name and stardom for comedy roles, he was also friends with his fellow comedian Johnny Walker.

6. This comedy king actually belonged to Tamil Nadu and was a Tamilian as his paternal grandfather was the Nawab of Arcot. This is the reason why he swayed his fans with the south Indian accent in some of the roles.

7. Very few people know that Mehmood was a helping hand in the career of Amitabh Bachchan. In Amitabh’s struggle stage, Mehmood offered him a room at his own house to stay.

8. Bollywood actor, Arun Irani was often rumoured to the love interest of Mehmood because of their close and warm bond. But none of the actors admitted it officially.

9. Born with talent in veins, Mehmood also worked as a child artist in some of the films including Kismet.

10. Mehmood had also a film support in uplifting the career of legendary music director, R D Burman. He gave him his first break in his own film, Chhote Nawab.

