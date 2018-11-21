Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been blessed with a baby girl on November 18. Both the actors took to social media to reveal pictures of Mehr Dhupia Bedi. Firstly, the picture of her legs was posted but today Bishan Bedi, father of Angad Bedi revealed the face of Mehr Dhupia Bedi to the world.

She becomes the youngest member of the family

Mehr Dhupia Bedi photos: Bollywood actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are blessed with a baby girl on November 18 2018. Both the actors Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi named her baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi and shared a cute picture of her on social media. Now, Mehr’s grandfather, Bishan Singh Bedi took to social media to reveal the first photo of the little angel. Angad Bedi’s father took to Twitter to post a delightful picture of Mehr Dhupia Bedi thanking well-wishers and God for blessing the family with a girl child. Mehr Dhupia Bedi is born just after three months of their marriage which took the social media by a storm.

While posting the first photo of the baby, senior Bedi confessed about the light she brings to the family and to the grandparents. She becomes the youngest member of the family. They are truly blessed by her in their big family. Bishan Bedi showered his blessing and from the Almighty God for the gift of humanity. Yesterday, Angad Bedi announced the name of the baby girl. He posted the picture of Mehr Dhupia Bedi’s feet and thanked God for such a beautiful blessing. The famous Bollywood couple has been making big headlines on their stunning appearances together. Neha Dhupia even received a beautiful baby shower where she arrived with her husband Angad looking quite fresh and handsome. Several Bollywood celebs attended the event. Everybody wished the couple with blessings.

See the first picture of Mehr Dhupia Bedi here:

U Little Beauty MEHR..another Lifeline for Grandparents…Both Maternal & Paternal..Aren’t we Blessed..?!! Yes All of it by Guru’s MEHR Only..GodBless Little One..Welcome to this Journey..Ordained by Almighty WaheGuru..!! pic.twitter.com/LtPYr9lG82 — Bishan Bedi (@BishanBedi) November 20, 2018

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u51-mUzRIbY

