Mehreen Pirzada photos: Mehreen Pirzada is best known for serving Telugu film industry with her outstanding performances. The Internet sensation Mehreen Pirzada has about 1.3 followers on Instagram and misses no chance of giving major fashion goals to her fans. In her recent uploads, the actor is looking alluring dressed in a rose colour lehenga, have a look

Mehreen Pirzada photos: Tollywood actor Mehreen Pirzada is known for setting the Internet on fire with her adorable smile and charming face that appeals to her fans to the fullest. The sensation did her Bollywood debut with the movie–Phillauri with Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles in the year 2017. The hottie has about 1.3 million followers on Image-sharing platform–Instagram and misses no chance of winning hearts by her latest photos. Recently, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share her traditional look photos.

In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a rose colour lehenga. With stylish neckpiece and elegant jewellery, the actor again sparks social media with her dazzling looks. The hardworking actor has also tried her hands in Telugu films as well including Raja The Great, Pantham, Mahanubhavudu and many more. She did her Tollywood debut with the movie Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha in the year 2016. The actor is from a Sikh family and has won the title of Kasauli Princess at a pageant. She was also crowned with Miss Personality South Asia Canada in the year 2013.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More