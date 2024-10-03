Home
Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

Men in Black Director Barry Sonnenfeld Shares Hilarious Incident Of Will Smith Farting On Set

‘Men in Black’ director Barry Sonnenfeld recently appeared on the podcast Let’s Talk Off Camera With Kelly Ripa, where he revealed how the set had to be evacuated for three hours because of “Will Smith’s fart.”

According to Sonnenfeld, the incident occurred during the scene in which Smith and Jones are in a transforming car that travels at hyper speeds and flips over. In order to film the sequence, the two actors had to be “hermetically sealed” in the pod that was being used for the car, Variety reported.

“There are locks to prevent it from opening and falling,” Sonnenfeld said. “I say, ‘Roll camera.’ And I hear Will Smith go, ‘Oh Jesus, so sorry. Tommy, so sorry. Baz, get the ladder.’ And you hear Tommy saying, ‘That’s fine, Will. No worries, Will. Don’t worry, Will.’ Anyway, I don’t know what’s gone on, right?”

“So we race the ladder over. Yeah, Tommy reaches his leg out as the ladder is coming over, races down the stairs. And what happened was, Will Smith is a farter,” the director continued. “It’s just some people are. And you really don’t want to be inside a very small hermetically sealed space with a Will Smith fart. You don’t even want to be sitting next to him at the Disney ranch.”

Sonnenfeld concluded, “We evacuated the stage for about three hours. And that’s incredible. No, he’s, you know, a lovely guy. Just, he farts. Some do, some don’t.”

‘Men in Black’ was released in 1997. Later, Barry came up with ‘Men in Black’ sequels with Smith: 2002’s ‘Men in Black II’ and 2012’s ‘Men in Black 3.’

(With Inputs From ANI)

