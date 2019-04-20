Mental Hai Kya controversy: The makers of Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut's film Mental Hai Kya have issued a statement against Indian Psychiatric Society's demand to change the title. The Indian Psychiatric Society has objected to the film title as discriminating. Mental Hai Kya is slated for a release on June 21.

Mental Hai Kya controversy: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya is in troubled waters for its title. While the film has made all the right buzz so far with the unique pairing and quirky posters of the film, it recently drew flak from Indian Psychiatric Society that alleged that the title of the film is discriminating and stigmatises people towards people suffering from mental health issues and thus should be changed.

In response to the demands, the team of Mental Hai Kya has issued an official statement on Saturday stating that the film will encourage people to embrace individuality and distinctiveness. The statement reads that Mental Hai Kya brings together some of the most talented artists like Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut. The film has no intentions of hurting someone’s sentiments and is meant to entertain cinema-goers. The team further called it a mainstream entertainer that attempts to make a relevant point.

Reports say that Indian Psychiatric society has also urged the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to take cognisance of the matter. They have alleged that the title makes a derogatory remark on the patients and could hurt sentiments by using it casual slang. Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s film Mental Hai Kya is not the first film to receive flak over its title. In recent times, the makers of films like Padmaavat, Loveyatri also changed the title of the film.

Mental Hai Kya will hit the silver screens on June 21. The film is slated for a clash for Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s film Kabir Singh. After Mental Hai Kya, Rajkummar Rao will be seen in films like Made in China alongside Mouni Roy, Turram Khan opposite Nushrat Bharucha and Rooh Afza with Janhvi Kapoor. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in films like Panga and Thalaivi.

