Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and versatile actor Rajkummar Rao, who previously won our hearts in the blockbuster film Queen are once again back to take us on a mental ride with a brand new story in their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. The first look poster of filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi’s much-awaited film Mental Hai Kya has been unveiled by the makers of the film on Monday. The film features Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut and Newton actor Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh.

In the poster of the psychological thriller, we can see Kangana and Rajkumar making wacky and funny faces. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the first look poster of the much-anticipated film. “Presenting the first look posters of #MentalHaiKya… Stars Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao… Prakash Kovelamudi directs… Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh,” Tweeted Taran Adarsh along with the poster of the Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao film.

Presenting the first look posters of #MentalHaiKya… Stars Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao… Prakash Kovelamudi directs… Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. pic.twitter.com/LWuNLKzIJC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

Kangana, who was last seen in Rangoon and Simran and currently gearing up for her forthcoming film Manikarnika while Rajkummar Rao impressed us with his brilliant performances in films like Newton and Barielly Ki Barfi the previous year. It will be interesting to see Kangana and Rajkummar reuniting after so many years and if they will be able to create the same magic on screen once again. Rajkummar tweeted, “Crazy is the new normal. #MentalHaiKya with immensely talented #KanganaRanaut & my fav @ektaravikapoor. Let’s begin this mental ride @ShaileshRSingh @balajimotionpic @RuchikaaKapoor @KarmaFeatures @pkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon.”

