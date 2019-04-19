Mental Hai Kya is the upcoming film of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao which has unfortunately landed into a controversy. Recently, Indian Psychiatric Society has demanded the makers of the film to change the title of the film as it is discriminating and disrespecting for people who are suffering from mental illness.

Not only this, but Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) has also written to CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) chairman Prashoon Joshi regarding this issue. The society says that the title Mental Hai Kya is disrespecting for the people those who are suffering from mental issues and problems as they can feel offended with such type of slangs being used as the title of the film.

The concern doesn’t end here, the organisation is also worried about the content of the film. Reports reveal that Indian Psychiatric Society wrote the letter to both CBFC and the makers of the film which included that any casual reference related to the people suffering from mental health problems in the film should be removed from the film.

The controversy regarding the film actually began when the official poster of the film released some days back. If the makers of the film change the title of the film, this will become the second film to change the title of the film after Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmavat which was initially titled as Padmavati.

Talking about Mental Hai Kya, the film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is produced by Ekta Kapoor. Reports reveal that Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan will appear in a cameo role in the film and will hit the silver screens on June 21, 2019. The shoot of the film has already begun and both the lead actors of the film are much excited. Mental Hai Kya will mark Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao’s second project after Queen.

