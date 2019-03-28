Mental Hai Kya: Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set to create a buzz in the industry with their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. Recently, some pictures of Kangana performing a wheelie on the sets of the film has gone viral. It seems that the actors are much-excited and will again impress fans as they did in their film Queen.

Kangana Ranaut is among the most talented and followed actors of the industry. The hardworking actor has a huge fan base and keeps astonishing them with her phenomenal acting skills. After Manikarnika, the actor is all set to create a buzz with her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. The film is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and features Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao, Amyra Dastur, Amrita Puri and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles. A few days back, the shoot of the film began and it seems that the actors are very excited about their upcoming film. Recently, some pictures of the lead actor from the sets of the film is creating a buzz on the Internet. In the pictures, Kangana is dressed in a police costume and is sitting on a motorcycle, performing a stunt. As per the pictures, the actor is properly harnessed with the bike and it seems that the makers have fully controlled the stunt by arranging all the safety measures. Kangana is carrying an intense look and has completed her looks wearing a pair of sunglasses.

The report reveals that the film Mental Hai Kya portrays the relationship of an ex-couple and also deals with mental health. It is said that these stunt pictures may be a part of a dream sequence of Kangana’s character that imagines herself to be a police officer. In an Interview, Kangana revealed that one cannot confirm whether the girl in the film is hallucinating or something is happening to her in real. It can also not be confirmed whether the boy (Rajkummar Rao) is building her trap around her or not.

The two actors will be reuniting for this project after their super hit film Queen. Recently, the hardworking actor has also signed Tamil actor and politician Jayalalithaa’s biopic. Although there were a lot of speculations about Vidya Balan doing the role, the makers finalized saying that Kangana Ranaut is confirmed for the role. Post to this, the actor will also appear in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film Panga.

