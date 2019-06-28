Mental Hai Kya: Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are all set for their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. The fictional thriller film has recently been given a U/A certificate from the censor board and the board has also requested the makers regarding a change in title.

Mental Hai Kya: Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya has been making headlines since its inception. Recently, Kangana Ranaut was spotted by the paparazzi after attending the meeting with the Central Board of Film Certification related to her upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. Talking about the film, Mental Hai Kya is an erotic black comedy film which is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and is bankrolled under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures.

Reports reveal that finally the film has been cleared by the CBFC with almost no cuts, however, in the meeting it has been decided that the film will be renamed. Reports also revealed that soon an announcement regarding the change in title will be made by the makers of the film. Moreover, the film has been given a U/A certificate.

To those who don’t know, the Indian Psychiatric Society raised objections against the title of the film to the Censor Board. They quoted that the title is discriminating. Talking about the letter which was written to CBFC head Prasoon Joshi, the title violates many sections under the Mental Health Care Act of 2017.

In an interview, the makers of the film revealed that Mental Hai Kya is a fictional thriller genre film which only aims to entertain the audience. Moreover, Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao has left no stone unturned to portray the characters well and it is expected that the film will be praised by the audience as well as the critics because of its interesting storyline.

Mental Hai Kya will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019, and will also be facing Box office clash with Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma’s film Arjun Patiala.

