Mental Hai Kya: Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut is among the most talented actors who leaves no chance of impressing her fans with her versatile roles in the film. Rather it is styling or performing, the allrounder masters in all aspects. Currently, the actor is busy shooting for her upcoming erotic black comedy film Mental Hai Kya with Bollywood costar Rajkummar Rao. The film has been making headlines since its inception and all the posters of the film garnered praises due to the uniqueness of the story.

Earlier the trailer of the film was supposed to release in March after which it was scheduled to release in May and as per the recent reports, the trailer will now release in July. Going in detail, the trailer was shifted as Indian Psychiatrist Society raised some objections for the film. Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) researched upon the matter and considered to all the obligations by society.

Reports reveal that CBFC has taken all the objections very seriously as the title if the film hurt the sentiments and revolves around a sensitive issue. Reports also reveal that CBFC has also stated that the film might have to change the title before the release of the trailer. The new title of the film is Sentimental Hain Kya.

Kangana Ranaut is among the highest-paid actors who has won several awards for her films. Initially, Kangana commenced with her career by appearing in romantic thriller film Gangster. Post to which she appeared in a series of hit films like Woh Lamhe, Fashion, Raaz, Tanu Weds Manu, Krrish 3, Queen and Manikarnika.

