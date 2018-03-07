Mental Hai Kya will be a psychological thriller which will be helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, National Award winning director for Telegu film, Bomelatta and the story is penned by Kanika Dhillon. Two brand new posters were shared by the makers today and get ready to be left all the more intrigued. Mental Hai Kya goes on floors this month with their first schedule beginning in Mumbai before the cast and crew gear up for London.

The Balaji Production House is on a role as they are tweeting out posters for their upcoming venture Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao which is said to be a different take on everyday stories. The third look from Mental Hai Kya is out and Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are certainly flaunting some mental attitude in the latest pictures. Kangana is seen inside a bathtub with a toaster, hair straightener and few makeup items lying around as she uses a knife as a mirror to apply her lipstick! With the dark maroon lipstick smeared unevenly around her lips, the entire picture can actually scare you. Rajkummar, on the other hand, holds an apple and a knife but the apple is oozing blood on his hands as he puts his knife to it.

Mental Hai Kya is directed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shailesh R Singh’s Karma Media. Kovelamudi is a popular Telugu actor-filmmaker who bagged a National Award in 2006 for Bomelatta. The film goes on floors this month in Mumbai and the crew will also shoot in London. Earlier, Kapoor said in a press statement, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one.”

ALSO READ: Happy birthday Anupam Kher: What makes him a versatile actor since his venture into Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is also shooting for her historical depiction of Manikarnika and was last seen in Simran which released last year. She has been in a whirlpool of controversies after the whole Hrithik Roshan debacle and is trying to revive from it through these movies. Her costar Rajkummar Rao was seen romancing Kriti Kharbanda in Shaddi Mein Zaroor Aana in his last movie, he will be working with Kangana after Queen which was five years ago.

ALSO READ: Making of Baaghi 2 Trailer: Know all the secrets behind Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani’s action-packed sequences

ALSO READ: Sui Dhaaga: Varun Dhawan cycles a bicycle for 10 hours in sweltering heat as Anushka Sharma rides pillion

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App