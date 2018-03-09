The makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer Mental Hai Kya on Friday have released the fifth look poster of the psychological thriller and it is as bizarre as the previous four looks. The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh and is being helmed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi.

Seems like the makers of the upcoming psychological thriller titled Mental Hai Kya are on a roll as they have yet again unveiled the fifth poster of the much-anticipated film which stars Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut and actor Rajkummar Rao in lead roles and it as crazy as the previous four posters were. In the new poster, we see both Kangana and Rajkummar doing bizarre things. While Kangana is seen lighting her tongue with a lighter, Rajkummar, on the other hand, is stubbing a cigarette on his forehead. The poster is crazy enough to attract your attention. Another interesting part about both the posters is that both Kangana and Rajkummar are enjoying the pain along with a wicked smile on their faces.

The official Twitter handles of Balaji Motion Pictures took to Twitter to share the latest poster of the Kangana-Rajkummar film and wrote, “Beware! They will set the world on fire! Presenting #MentalHaiKyaLook5. #KanganaRanaut @RajkummarRao @ektaravikapoor @pkovelamudi @RuchikaaKapoor @KanikaDhillon @ShaileshRSingh @KarmaFeatures.” The film has been produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh and is being helmed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi. The film has already gone on floor and with such crazy posters; fans cannot seem to wait for the release of the trailer.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘media manager’ Katrina Kaif is improving his photography game

ALSO READ: Baaghi 2 O Saathi song: Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani will melt your heart with their college romance

Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut is reuniting with Newton star Rajkummar Rao after four years. The duo was previously seen in the blockbuster film Queen and their performance in the movie was much-appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. Now that the two talented actors are set to share the screen space once again, it is being anticipated that the film will win over the audience.

ALSO READ: Wedding bells! Sangram Singh to tie knot with long-time beau Payal Rohatgi

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App