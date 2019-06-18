Mental Hai Kya motion poster: Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are all geared up for the trailer launch of their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. The makers of the film have released the first motion poster of Mental Hai Kya today. The motion poster hints that the trailer of Mental Hai Kya will be out soon.

Mental Hai Kya motion poster: It seems like the wait for the much-awaited trailer of Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Mental Hai Kya is almost over. Gearing up for the release on July 26, the makers of the film released the first motion poster today. Sharing the poster on his official Instagram account, Rajkummar said that these suspects will set the world ablaze and added the hashtag #TrustNoOne.

Dressed in a crisp blue suit, Rajkummar Rao looks dapper as he smokes a cigar while Kangana Ranaut looks edgy and bold in a blue dress and short curly hairdo as she grills a fish. The motion poster suggests that Mental Hai Kya revolves around 1 mystery with 2 suspects. It also hinted that the trailer of the film will be out soon.

Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Mental Hai Kya is a dark comedy mystery film that also stars Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Sheirgill and Hrishitaa Bhatt in key roles. The film was earlier slated for a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 but the latter shifted the release date of his film.

Take a look at the motion poster of Mental Hai Kya here:

Along with Mental Hai Kya, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in upcoming films like Panga and Thalaivi. Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao has started shooting for his upcoming film RoohiAfza alongside Janhvi Kapoor. He will also be seen in upcoming films like Made In China alongside Mouni Roy and Turram Khan alongside Nushrat Bharucha.

