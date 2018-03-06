Soon after the makers of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar starrer Mental Hai Kya unveiled the first look poster of the film, there is another new crazy poster which has been shared on social media in which both the actors are looking crazy. The film has been helmed by filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and versatile actor Rajkummar Rao never fail to impress us with their phenomenal choice of films. The duo who previously impressed us with their exceptional performance in the blockbuster film Queen, are once again coming together for psychological thriller Mental Hai Kya which will be helmed by filmmaker Prakash Kovelamudi and is surely one of the most awaited films. The first look poster of the film was unveiled on Monday and now the makers of the film have shared another crazy poster of Mental Hai Kya on Tuesday.

In the poster, we see Rajkummar Rao’s face wrapped with a tape, while Kangana, on the other hand, is lying on the floor laughing. Film and trade expert Taran Adarsh on Monday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the second poster of the much-anticipated film and wrote, “Presenting the new posters of #MentalHaiKya… Stars Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao… Prakash Kovelamudi directs… #MentalHaiKyaLook2.”Kangana, who was last seen in Rangoon and Simran and currently gearing up for her forthcoming film Manikarnika while Rajkummar Rao impressed us with his brilliant performances in films like Newton and Barielly Ki Barfi the previous year. It will be interesting to see Kangana and Rajkummar reuniting after so many years and if they will be able to create the same magic on screen once again.

Presenting the new posters of #MentalHaiKya… Stars Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao… Prakash Kovelamudi directs… #MentalHaiKyaLook2 pic.twitter.com/jI71smuHPu — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2018

Mental Hai Kya is written by Kanika Dhillon and will be directed by National Award winning director Prakash Kovelamudi of Telegu film Bomelatta fame. It is bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media. Talking about the project, Ekta Kapoor said, “Mental Hai Kya celebrates the beauty in imperfections and in being different and shouts out, Sanity is overrated! I’m thrilled to work with Kangana and Raj on this one”.

