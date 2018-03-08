Mental Hai Kya poster: The new poster of National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi's upcoming psychological thriller titled Mental Hai Kya was unveiled by the makers. The film features Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut and Newton star Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. The new poster of the film 'Mental Hai Kya' is making fans get more curious to know about the much-awaited film.

The makers of the much-anticipated psychological thriller Mental Hai Kya starring Bollywood Queen Kangana Ranaut and versatile actor Rajkummar Rao in lead roles have unveiled the fourth poster of the film on Thursday and its absolutely fanatical will leave you asking for more. In the poster, we see Kangana and Rajkummar screaming as both their hands are on their ears. The poster depicts as if they are trying not to hear the sound around them and are getting extremely irritated. This is the fourth poster of the film and fans are eagerly waiting for the trailer to get released as everyone is clueless about the story.

Movie critic and biz analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the latest poster of the Kangana-Rajkummar film and wrote, “Filming begins… Lead pair of #Queen – Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao – reunite for #MentalHaiKya… Prakash Kovelamudi directs… #MentalHaiKyaLook4.” The film is being helmed by National Award-winner Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures and Shaailesh R Singh’s Karma Media. Along with the release of the poster, the makers have also announced that the shooting of the film has begun from today.

Filming begins… Lead pair of #Queen – Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao – reunite for #MentalHaiKya… Prakash Kovelamudi directs… #MentalHaiKyaLook4 [two new posters]. pic.twitter.com/e6XwXj6H7F — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 8, 2018

Mental Hai Kya marks the second collaboration of Newton actor Rajkummar Rao and diva Kangana Ranaut after the blockbuster film Queen in which both the stars were much-acclaimed for their phenomenal performances. Kangana, who was last seen in Rangoon and Simran and currently gearing up for her forthcoming film Manikarnika while Rajkummar Rao impressed us with his brilliant performances in films like Newton and Barielly Ki Barfi the previous year.

