Not Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao will be reportedly romancing Kaalakaandi fame Amyra Dastur in the much-anticipated psychological thriller film Mental Hai Kya. According to the latest buzz, the makers of the film have approached Amyra to play Rajkummar's love interest in the film. Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya has already created quite a buzz with the film's fun and quirky posters.

After raising the excitement for Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Mental Hai Kya’ with a series of fun and quirky posters, latest reports suggest that the duo will not be romancing each other in the film. According to the latest buzz, Rajkummar will be paired opposite the next gen star Amyra Dastur, who rose to fame with Saif Ali Khan starrer Kaalakaandi. A source close to a leading daily revealed, “Amyra has been approached to play Rajkummar’s love interest in the film. It’s a very quirky film and the makers have plans to cast some unusual pairing for the film.”

Directed by veteran Tollywood filmmaker K Raghavendra Rao’s son, Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh, the psychological thriller has created quite a buzz among the fans. Talking about the film, Rajkummar had earlier said, “It’s an amazing script as it is very quirky and different comedy. Kangana is such a powerhouse performer and we are coming together after ‘Queen’ along with Ekta Kapoor (producer) so it’s going to be lot of fun.” When asked about the rest of the star cast, Rajkummar had added, “As of now, me and Kangana are there in the film and to see who all are there in the film, audience have to watch the movie.”

Sharing her feelings on co-starring with Rajkummar once again after Queen, Kangana said, “He is a star today while still being a brilliant actor, so I will have to be on my toes to ensure he doesn’t steal the show from right under my nose.” Giving an insight into her character, the diva had earlier said, “You’re never sure if this girl is hallucinating or what’s happening to her is for real, whether the guy (Rajkummar Rao) is trying to trap her or she’s got him wrong.” The film is scheduled to go on floors this month.

Check out some of the photos of Amyra Dastur:

Have a look at the official poster of Mental Hai Kya:

Presenting the first look posters of #MentalHaiKya… Stars Kangna Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao… Prakash Kovelamudi directs… Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shaailesh R Singh. pic.twitter.com/LWuNLKzIJC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 5, 2018

