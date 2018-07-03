It seems like Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have gone a bit further to announce the release date of their upcoming movie Mental Hai Kya. Dressed like the stars from the golden era, both the actors have surprised their fans with their looks. Ever since the first motion poster of the movie was released, the movie has been doing the rounds among the fans.

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao will soon be hitting the big screens with their much-awaited film Mental Hai Kya. Film and trade analyst Taran Adarsh recently took to his Twitter handle and announced the release date for the movie. Like the movie, which is a bit unique from the league, Queen couple came up with an exemplary way to announce the release date of the movie. Recently, a video featuring Kangana and Rajkummar surfaced on social media with stars dressed like the actors from the golden era. In the video, the actors announced that Mental Hai Kya will release on February 22, 2018. Besides the release date, the actors have also given their fans a sneak peek of the character they are playing in the movie.

Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya is written by Kanika Dhillon and is a beautiful story revolving around the journey of two chaotic characters played by Kangana and Rajkummar. The movie has been produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Karma media and entertainment.

Earlier while talking about Mental Hai Kya, Ekta Kapoor claimed that the movie celebrates the craziness among every individual. She further added that Kangana and Rajkummar are the best choices for the role.

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut starring Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi is on its way to the silver screen. The movie is a biopic of Rani Rani Lakshmibai and the actress has worked a lot to get into the screen of the character she is playing. On the other hand, Rajkummar Rao has become a director’s choice after his remarkable performance in Newton and Bareilly Ki Barfi. He is also working on some other major projects including, Fanney Khan, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and Stree, which are scheduled to spread their charm on the silver screen before Mental Hai Kya.

