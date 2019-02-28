Bollywood duo Kangana Ranaut and Rajkumar Rao are all set to again create a buzz in the industry just like Queen. Both of them will next appear in Prakash Kovelamudi film Mental Hai Kya. Earlier, the movie was scheduled to release on March 29, 2019, but due to the lead actor Kangana Ranaut's special request, the date is now rescheduled.

After giving a phenomenal performance in the film Queen, Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut are all set to again hit the theatres with their upcoming film Mental Hai Kya. The movie is directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and produced by Ekta Kapoor. Earlier it was said that the movie will hit the silver screens on March 29, 2019, but according to the latest report, the movie will now be released in the month of May. As per reports, the date was rescheduled on the lead actor Kangana Ranaut’s special request. The actor requested the filmmakers for postponing the date as she wanted a small break between her recently released movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Mental Hai Kya. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi was a big hit and the release date of Mental Hai Kya came exactly after two months of Manikarnika, so the actor wanted some space between the two.

Reports also say that due to Manikarnika, Kangana didn’t shoot some of the parts of the film as she was busy in her previous project, so some small portions of the film are still pending. Mental Hao Kya is a black comedy thriller film which also features Amyra Dastur, Jimmy Shergill, Mimoh Chakraborty and Amrita Puri. Reports also say that Shah Rukh Khan can also appear in the film. The makers also hinted the theme of the film by uploading posters of the film on Twitter, which created a lot of curiosity among the fans.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More