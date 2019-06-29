Mental Hai Kya title change: Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya has been renamed as Judgementall Hai Kya. The title change has been confirmed by Balaji Telefilms spokesperson. Mental Hai Kya, now renamed as Judgementall Hai Kya, will hit the silver screens on July 26, 2019.

After being mired in a controversy due to its title, the makers of the upcoming film Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao have decided to bow down to the demands. Titled as Mental Hai Kya, the film came under attack of the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) as they felt the title of the film is degrading and insensitive. As a result, Mental Hai Kya has been renamed as Judgementall Hai Kya.

Sharing an insight into the development, a source told a news portal that Producer Ekta Kapoor, Jeetendra and Kangana Ranaut met the Censor board on Thursday evening and the meeting went on for six hours. After a screening followed by discussion, the film was cleared by the censor board but it was decided to change the title of the film to avoid any confusion over the message of the film.

The new title of the film reflects the theme of the film and Ekta Kapoor was willing to comply with the change. The report also says that the makers have also decided to mute the word ‘mental’ in some sequences. Balaji Telefilms spokesperson confirmed the speculation and said that the makers have changed the title from Mental Hai Kya to Judgementall hai Kya to comply with their intention to not offend or hurt anybody’s sentiments and the sensitivity attached to mental health. The censor board has given the film U/A certification with a few changes.

Helmed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Mental Hai Kya, now renamed as Judgementall Hai Kya will release on July 26.

