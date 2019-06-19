Mental Hai Kya: Bollywood actors Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya has faced another roadblock. Reports say that the trailer launch of the film, which was scheduled for today, has been cancelled. Mental Hai Kya will hit the silver screens on July 26.

It seems like the troubles for the upcoming film Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao are far from over. After the avoiding a box office clash with Hrithik Roshan’s film Super 30 and facing backlash from the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS) over the title of the film, the trailer release of the film reportedly stands cancelled at present.

According to a latest report by a news portal, the makers of the film wanted to release Mental Hai Kya trailer today at an event in Mumbai. For the launch event, Kangana was expected to travel to Mumbai from Manali. However, it appears that the plan has met with a detour. One of the reasons behind the cancellation of trailer launch is that CBFC has still not given a censor certificate to Mental Hai Kya. Meanwhile, the doctor’s opposition to the title of the film is another reason.

Reports say that the trailer can be released online without the censor certificate. However, it is yet to be seen whether the trailer release date gets shifted or it is released on digital platforms.

Just a day prior to the reports, the makers of the film had released a motion poster, which hinted that the trailer of Mental Hai Kya will be out soon. Sharing the motion poster on her official Twitter handle, Film producer Ekta Kapoor tweeted that the film does not marginalise the mental health community and the title does not disregard anyone’s sentiments. Mental Hai Kya is a fictional thriller that encourages one to celebrate and embrace their uniqueness and individuality.

DISCLAIMER 😀 film in no way marginalises d mental health community & d title of our film doesn’t intend 2 disregard any1 sentiments. It is sensitive towards d issue of mental illness. A fictional thriller dat encourages you 2 celebrate Ur uniqueness & embrace Ur individuality. https://t.co/DdCpXHraf7 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) June 18, 2019

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, Karma Media and Entertainment and ALT Entertainment, Mental Hai Kya is slated for a theatrical release on July 26, 2019. The film is slated for a clash with Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma’s Arjun Patiala on the release day.

