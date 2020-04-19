Mera Bharat Mahaan: Coronavirus is not just affecting the people physically, it has also generated a fear and scare in the people. Considering the increasing number of cases in India, though the government is leaving no chance of making people aware of all the precautions, the current situations have developed a panic in many Indian hearts. Moreover, it will not be wrong to say that all the frontline heroes like the medical staff of the country along with the police people are leaving no stone unturned in abiding with their duties and are risking their lives for the nation.

Recently, Bollywood actor John Abraham shared a video where he is seen reciting a poem describing the current scenario of the country and the inner spirits of all the Indians, who are still not leaving hopes to win the battle against COVID-19. The poem is titled Mera Bharat Mahan and is penned by filmmaker Milap Zaveri. In the poem, John is seen throwing light on all the issues through which the country is currently going through and also praised Indian hearts for still being strong.

Revealing about the poem and its idea, John Abraham revealed that when the filmmaker came to him with this idea, he was very happy and wanted to become a part of this gesture to tell Indian minds that even after such a critical scenario, the entire nation has again come together and also added that he wanted to inspire people from this video.

On the work front, John Abraham was last seen in a comedy-drama film Pagalpanti which released in December 2019 and is gearing up for his future projects like Mumbai Saga which is an action crime film, Attack and Satyameva Jayate 2.

