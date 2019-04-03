Dileep Ponnan who has served in television for 20 years, was noted talking about the director of the movie Mera Naam Shaji. Ponnan was noted praising Nadirshah about his commitments towards the industry. Besides that, he even talked about the characters and actors of the film in details.

After giving super hit movies like Amar Akbar Anthony (AAA) and Kattappanyile Ritwik Roshan (KRR), popular movie director Nadirshah is all set to entertain the audience as he has joined hands with Dileep Ponnan and Shaani Khader for their third movie titled Mera Naam Shaaji. In an interview of leading daily, Dileep who has given dialogues and screenplay to the movie was noted talking about his relations with Nadirshah and what makes Mera Naam Shaaji a different venture of the director.

Dileep Ponnan who has served for 20 years in television, said that Mera Naam Shaji is a three characters movies who cross each other’s path but have no clues about their connection. The single-story involves around the characters of Biju Menon, Asif Ali and Baiju Santosh. The fourth character in the film is the only person who is aware of the connection between the three. Mera Naam Shaji is a suspense thriller vibe throughout the movie with fun layers.

Dileep Ponnan then talked about his relation with Nadirshah. Well, the writer was noted saying that it has been a long cherished dream for him as they have been friends for many years. Praising the director, Ponnam said that Nadirshah is someone who doesn’t make any compromises when it comes to quality and successful track record which is a testament to that. He further added that he think about cinema 24/7. Though he entered the industry late, Nadirshah entered at the right time as he has a firm grasp on the audience’s pulse.

Talking about star casting, Dileep believes that it was the right decision to give Baiju the role of Shaji from Thiruvananthapuram as he speaks in the authentic Thiruvananthapuram dialect. He said that the makers of Mera Naam Shaji could have called someone with a star value for Biju and Asif but they decided that nobody could be more apt for the role of Baiju that him. The dedicated man knows how to make a character interesting by invoking laughter effortlessly, said Dileep when asked about Baiju.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More