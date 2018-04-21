Director Karthik Subbaraj, who has given us some exceptional films like 'pizza' and 'Jigarthanda' attempts a new genre here and that is to be commended. After many years, we are seeing a silent Tamil film and given this, the director pays tribute at the outset of the film to all the silent films that preceded this from 'Raja Harischandra' to 'Pushpak'.

‘Mercury’ is a film that tells us the story of five youngsters and what happens to them over one night. We are introduced to five friends (four guys and a girl) who are busy partying in a house in a beautiful hill station. We learn that they have been affected by mercury poisoning – they are all hearing and speech-impaired- and they are celebrating the day the company that caused mercury poisoning in that village was shut down. One of the guys is in love with the girl and wants to express this to her. So they head out on a drive and when the group are returning through the winding hilly roads in the wee hours of the morning an accident occurs. And this accident turns their lives topsy-turvy. What happens during the accident? Is someone killed? What are the consequences as a result of this accident?

‘Mercury’ is touted as a silent horror thriller but it’s more of a sounds-and-gestures zombie flick. The film starts off quite slow and takes a good deal of time to finally get into the ‘thrilling’ zone. As the movie progresses, the plot becomes quite predictable and as a horror flick, it doesn’t really send shivers down your spine. Adding more thrilling moments and moving at a quicker pace, could have kept the audience glued to the screen. Though the film is just 1 hour and 48 mins long, it does tend to get tedious.

Prabhu Deva, Deepak Paramesh, Indhuja, Sananth Reddy, Shashank Purushotham and Anish Padmanabhan have given good performances. The music by Santhosh Narayanan elevates the film and gives it the total horror flick feeling. National-Award winning cinematographer Tirru must be lauded here as a lot rests on his shoulders where this movie is concerned and he has delivered the goods. Watch the film for the novel attempt made by director Karthik Subbaraj and the efforts of the cast.

