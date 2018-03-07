The much-awaited teaser of actor-dancer Prabhu Dheva's much-anticipated horror-thriller titled Mercury was unveiled on Wednesday. The film has been helmed by filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj and also stars Sananth Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Anish Padman, Shashank and Remya Nambeesan.

The teaser of Karthik Subbaraj’s upcoming film Mercury was released by actor Dhanush today. The one-minute teaser looks creepy and gripping throughout. Mercury is a silent film and will be released in many languages simultaneously. Earlier on Wednesday, film and trade expert Taran Adarsh shared the poster of the Prabhu Dheva film and wrote, “Silence is the most powerful scream… Prabhu Dheva in #Mercury… Karthik Subbaraj directs… Teaser out today… Check out the poster” Director Karthik Subbaraj has not revealed any detail about the film. According to reports, the plot of the film is based on an abandoned place that bears the sad and horrific deaths of 84 people due to mercury poisoning.

The background score of the film and the soundtrack is so scary that it will send shivers down your spine. Indian Movie Industry Tracker Ramesh Bala on Wednesday took to micro-blogging site Twitter to share the teaser of the much-anticipated film and wrote, “Here is Silent Thriller (No language) – @PDdancing – Dir @karthiksubbaraj ‘s #MercuryTeaser – A scary one..” Prabhu Deva will be playing the villain opposite the protagonists Sananth Reddy, Deepak Paramesh, Anish Padman, Shashank and Remya Nambeesan. The music of the film has been composed by Santhosh Narayanan. The film, Mercury, has been backed by Pen Movies and is slated to release on April 30.

What makes this film different from other horror films is that Mercury is a silent horror flick. Karthik Subbaraj will next direct Superstar Rajinikanth in a yet-untitled film, which will have music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

