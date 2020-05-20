This won’t be wrong to say that coronavirus pandemic has affected many lives. Not just India, in fact, all the countries are together fighting from the virus and till now there is no vaccine discovered to cure the virus. Though the government has imposed lockdown and all the economic work has been shut un the country. Among all this, the daily wage workers are among the ones who are suffering the most due to lockdown. Moreover, everyone is currently facing a financial crunch.

Some hours back, there were reports that Mere Angne Main actor Ashiesh Roy has been rushed to the hospital and is admitted to the ICU. Later, the actor himself confirmed the news and informed his fans through a Facebook post about his heath. Not just this, Ashiesh Roy also asked for financial help from his fans and friends. He said that his doctors are trying best to save him and his dialysis treatment is currently on and today is his third day.

In a conversation with a media portal, the actor revealed that there is 20 litres of excess water in his body. He added that there is a problem in the hospital as due to pandemic, fewer staff is available. He said that due to his condition he waits for 4 hours to drink a glass of water. He also revealed that from the last six months he has not worked so he doesn’t have any income left with him.

He added that there not even one person from the industry who has helped him during this time, He said that some people whom he don’t know are still helping and have added 2k to 5k in his bank account but that is not enough. He needs at least Rs 4 lakh for further treatment. He also said that it was his birthday and still he was battling for life alone.

