Mere Angne Mein actor Ekta Kaul recently revealed that her pregnancy in quarantine is stressful but exhausting. Read here—

Permanent Roommates actor Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are currently in their happy space as they can’t wait to embrace the new chapter in their life. Some days back, both the actors announced about Ekta Kaul’s pregnancy with a cute picture on Instagram. The duo tied the knots on September 15, 2018, and since then the couple leaves no chance of astonishing their fans with their adorable photos on Instagram.

Recently, while interacting with a media portal, Ekta Kaul opened up about how she is managing with her pregnancy in such a stressful time. She revealed that she is doing all the things to stay calm like reading, meditating and watching movies to keep herself away from stress. She added that her husband Sumeet Vyas helps her a lot in household work as she can’t stand for more than 20 minutes.

Ekta then added that pregnancy in quarantine is not at all stressful for her but it is exhausting but the household chores keeps her active and she keeps moving the whole day in order to do work. She added that the most challenging part is yet to come after delivering her child.

Also Read: Lockdown: Karanvir Bohra’s twin daughters applying nail paint on his nails will make you go tee hee

Take a look at Sumeet Vyas, Ekta Kaul ‘s announcement picture—

Ekta Kaul then opened up about her comeback and revealed that yes, she will continue working but after her baby grows a little and she feels that it is the correct time. She added that currently, she has finished watching shows like Fleabag, The Handmaid’s Tale and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App