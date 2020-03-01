Mere Dad ki Dulhan: What happens when Amber would reveal his social identity to Guneet? In the recent episode of Mere dad ki Dulhan, Amber is preparing himself to confess the truth to Guneet. Here are more details of the episode:

Mere Dad ki Dulhan: Sony Television popular show Mere Brother ki Dulhan is in the middle of creating some mellow drama situations in the lives of Guneet and Amber. Their lives are going to take an unexpected turn which might spoil their love story.

While Guneet cancels her engagement ceremony with Anurag as she confesses her feelings for her online friend No Drama Please, Amber thinks of all the wrong he did to her, remembers the situations when she helped him selflessly and feels bad about it. Under his guilt, he thinks of apologizing to Guneet and confess all the truth in front of her.

Amidst this Amber gains the courage to confess his social identity to Guneet, but is unaware of the fact that how many problems this might create in their lives.

As Amber was conversing with Guneet online with a fake identity, both became good friends and also became an important part of each other’s lives. Amber finally goes to Guneet and reveals his social identity to Guneet which shocks and breaks her at the same time. He tells Guneet that No Drama Please is none other than he himself. He further tells her that he is the one who left her in the restaurant on Valentine’s day.

On hearing so, Guneet is left heartbroken as she did not ever expect anything like that. She is in a state of shock and angrily hits a pillow on him as the truth turns out to be a major setback for her. It will be interesting to see what would happen to Amber and Guneet’s relationship after this confession.

